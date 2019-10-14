



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Congress will returns from their two-week recess Tuesday. During their break, the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump continues.

On Monday, a former Trump Administration official was deposed for hours.

Fiona Hill was President Trump’s Russia expert. She testified before the House Intelligence, Foreign Affairs and Oversight Committees Monday.

She kicked off a week where more interviews will take place for current and former Trump Administration members.

“The tragedy here and the crime here is that the American people don’t get to see what’s going on in these in these sessions,” Ohio Republican Sen. Jim Jordan said.

Details of the deposition were kept private, but it is expected that Hill told lawmakers that the president’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, and his ambassador to the European Union, Gordon Sondland, ran their own policies in Ukraine outside of the usual channels.

CBS News learned the Justice Department is looking into whether Giuliani violated foreign lobbying regulations as he pushed Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, who sat on the board of a Ukrainian gas company.

“No one has asserted that I have done anything wrong, except the lying president,” Joe Biden said.

Biden said this weekend his family members will not work for foreign corporations if he’s elected president.

Then, Hunter Biden announced he is resigning from the board of a Chinese investment company.

At home, Congresswoman Mary Gay Scanlon, a Democrat representing Pennsylvania’s 5th District who also serves as a vice chair on the House Judiciary Committee, hosted an impeachment 101 discussion at Ezekiel Church in Philly.

“So many constituents throughout the district have had several questions about the process,” said Gabby Richards, a spokesperson for Scanlon.

It was a whistleblower report that initially exposed President Trump’s Ukraine phone call and now impeachment inquiry. But that whistleblower may not be required to come to Capitol Hill.

“It may not be necessary to take steps that might reveal the whistleblower’s identity to do that. And we’re going to make sure we protect that whistleblower,” said Rep. Adam Schiff, a California Democrat and chairman of the House Intelligence Committee.

But the president would like the whistleblower to be identified.

“Why are we protecting a person that tells you things that weren’t true?” Trump asked.

Hill’s deposition lasted for a total of 10 hours. Sondland is expected to testify later this week.