TRENTON, N.J. (CBS/AP) — The hunt for black bears is getting underway in the Garden State. The first three days of the hunt beginning Monday are for hunters armed with bows and arrows.
Archers and muzzleloading rifle hunters can participate on Thursday and Friday.
The hunt is restricted to five zones. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has again prohibited hunting on state lands.
The bear hunt for firearms only is set to begin on Dec. 9.
Hunters killed 225 bears in 2018, the lowest amount since 2003.
