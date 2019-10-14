BREAKING:Group Of Approximately 200 Juveniles Disrupts Traffic, Businesses In Northeast Philadelphia, Police Say
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a group of approximately 200 juveniles caused a disruption in Northeast Philadelphia Monday night. In total, police say four arrests were made — one for vandalism and three for disorderly conduct.

According to police, the juveniles left the Rolling Thunder Skating Rink in the city’s Castor section before heading out on Roosevelt Boulevard.

Police say several businesses were closed down due to the crowds. The Wawa at Tyson Avenue and Roosevelt Boulevard and a McDonald’s at Cottman Avenue and Roosevelt Boulevard were both shuttered.

Police were on scene trying to disperse the large crowd Monday night.

No injuries have been reported.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this developing story.

