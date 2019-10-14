PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The tables quickly turned on linebacker Zach Brown. The Eagles released Brown on Monday.
The move comes just one day after the Birds’ D was torched by the Minnesota Vikings and quarterback Kirk Cousins, who Brown called their “weakest link” before the game.
Cousins was 22/29 on the day with 333 yards passing and four touchdowns to one interception.
Roster Move: #Eagles have released LB Zach Brown.
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 14, 2019
The Vikings had some fun with Brown’s statement after Sunday’s win, posting a picture of Cousins with the caption “the weakest link.”
“The weakest link”
😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/dxvHePUFXe
— Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) October 13, 2019
In six games this season, Brown was the Birds’ second-leading tackler, with 31 total.
The Eagles signed Brown to a one-year, $3 million contract this offseason.
