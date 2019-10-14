  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The tables quickly turned on linebacker Zach Brown. The Eagles released Brown on Monday.

The move comes just one day after the Birds’ D was torched by the Minnesota Vikings and quarterback Kirk Cousins, who Brown called their “weakest link” before the game.

Cousins was 22/29 on the day with  333 yards passing and four touchdowns to one interception.

The Vikings had some fun with Brown’s statement after Sunday’s win, posting a picture of Cousins with the caption “the weakest link.”

In six games this season, Brown was the Birds’ second-leading tackler, with 31 total.

The Eagles signed Brown to a one-year, $3 million contract this offseason.

