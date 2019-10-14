PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Classes resume Monday for about a thousand Philadelphia students who missed school because of asbestos. Students from Ben Franklin High School will report to the former Khepera Charter School on Sedgley Avenue.
Students from Science Leadership Academy will attend class at the School District Headquarters and Rodeph Shalom Synagogue.
“Welcome Ben Franklin Students” sign posted outside old Khepera Charter School building. This will be home for these students and staff for at least the next few months, according to district officials. pic.twitter.com/dCA5bBXffX
— Crystal Cranmore (@CrystalCranmore) October 14, 2019
The students missed 11 days of school.
District officials say they hope to have the students back in their shared building in Spring Garden after the winter break.
