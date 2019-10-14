  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:asbestos, Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Classes resume Monday for about a thousand Philadelphia students who missed school because of asbestos. Students from Ben Franklin High School will report to the former Khepera Charter School on Sedgley Avenue.

Students from Science Leadership Academy will attend class at the School District Headquarters and Rodeph Shalom Synagogue.

The students missed 11 days of school.

District officials say they hope to have the students back in their shared building in Spring Garden after the winter break.

