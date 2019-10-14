PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s the end of an era as the Trolley Car Diner in Mount Airy closes tomorrow. The diner, located on the 7600 block of Germantown Avenue, is closing its doors Tuesday after nearly 20 years in business.
Owner Ken Weinstein says sales declined with the growth of the Northwest Philadelphia food scene.
People visited the diner today for one last time, to get a good meal and get a taste of nostalgia.
“This is wonderful, a lot of people coming out today to enjoy their last meal at Trolley Car Diner,” Weinstein said. “People have a lot of wonderful memories of great meals here, having birthdays, first dates, so it’s really nice to see a lot of old friends coming out to support us.”
Its sister location — the Trolley Car Café in East Falls — will remain open and will accept gift cards for the diner.
