PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Gritty has stolen the hearts of Philadelphia sports fans over the last year and now he is using his popularity to raise money for charity. The first ever Gritty 5K was held in South Philadelphia Sunday morning.

Approximately 3,000 Gritty fanatics showed up to the Wells Fargo Center dressed as the beloved mascot.

Gritty led participants in a pre-race stretch.

Gritties on their way to the #Gritty5K! pic.twitter.com/TyC31uN7T2 — Justin Gero (@JustinGero) October 13, 2019

And what would a Gritty 5k be without a Claude Giroux shrine? One fan caught Gritty bowing at the shrine of his best bud.

The race started at the Wells Fargo Center, traveled through the Navy Yard and finished back at Gritty’s home.

Ready, set, GRITTY… That’s the mood here this morning at the Wells Fargo Center. #Gritty5k @KYWNewsradio pic.twitter.com/RcSyiXAo3p — Char Reese (@creese28) October 13, 2019

Gritty even got into a dance off with one of the Gritty impersonators.

The funds raised from the Gritty 5k will benefit the Flyers Charities to help support a multitude of worthy non-profits across the Philadelphia area.