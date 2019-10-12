Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are asking for the public’s help locating an endangered infant and his missing 17-year-old father. Officials say 17-year-old Mark Smith was last seen on Friday Oct. 4 around 7 a.m. on the 200 block of Fariston Street in the city’s East Oak Lane section with his 1-year-old child, Kazim Valez.
Smith is 5-foot-8, 130 pounds, has a thin build, fair complexion, and brown eyes.
Police say they could be in the area of the 5000 block of Homestead Street.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Smith or Valez is asked to contact the Northwest Detective Division at 215-686-3353.
