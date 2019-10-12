  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are asking for the public’s help locating an endangered infant and his missing 17-year-old father. Officials say 17-year-old Mark Smith was last seen on Friday Oct. 4 around 7 a.m. on the 200 block of Fariston Street in the city’s East Oak Lane section with his 1-year-old child, Kazim Valez.

Smith is 5-foot-8, 130 pounds, has a thin build, fair complexion, and brown eyes.

Police say they could be in the area of the 5000 block of Homestead Street.

Credit: Philadelphia police

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Smith or Valez is asked to contact the Northwest Detective Division at 215-686-3353.

