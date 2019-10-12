PALMYRA, N.J. (CBS) — A 19-year-old man was fatally shot at a house party in Burlington County Friday night, police say. The deadly shooting happened at a house party on the 500 block of West 5th Street in Palmyra Borough at around 11:15 p.m.
The 19-year-old victim was identified as Jonte Rice, of Willingboro.
Police say Rice suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead shortly after being transported to Cooper University Medical Center in Camden.
No arrest have been made at this time but investigators determined this is an isolated incident. There is no threat to the safety of the general public.
An investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Burlington County Central Communications at 609-265-7113.
You must log in to post a comment.