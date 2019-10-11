Comments
CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — Rocker Jon Bon Jovi took part in a homeless shelter’s open house on World Homeless Day on Thursday. The renovated and expanded Joseph’s House now has space to offer day services in addition to its existing overnight program.
Bon Jovi has been supporting the shelter through his Soul Foundation since 2014.
“Through organizations like Joseph’s House, hope is now visible. On behalf of the JBJ Soul Foundation, I want to thank all of you for helping to bring solutions and hope to those who need it. Of course there’s much more work to do, but together, I know we will continue to take hope to the next level and achieve the possible,” Bon Jovi said.
Joseph’s House has been assisting the homeless in Camden since 2011.
