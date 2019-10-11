Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Now this is a story all about how Will Smith is reportedly developing a “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” spinoff. The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news, but had no further details about the show’s concept or when it could debut.
Smith played a fictional version of himself — a West Philly teen who moves to Bel Air, California to live with his rich aunt and uncle.
The show launched his career.
Last week, Smith launched a new clothing line, Bel Air Athletics.
