By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:I-76, Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There’s a traffic alert for people planning on using I-76 this weekend. Beginning Friday at 9 p.m., I-76 eastbound will be reduced to a single lane between the 30th Street and South Street interchanges.

Then, starting at 11 p.m., those lanes will be closed.

They’re expected to reopen Monday at 5 a.m.

Crews will be doing pavement repairs and resurfacing.

Motorists should expect delays in the area and plan on having an alternate route.

