Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There’s a traffic alert for people planning on using I-76 this weekend. Beginning Friday at 9 p.m., I-76 eastbound will be reduced to a single lane between the 30th Street and South Street interchanges.
Then, starting at 11 p.m., those lanes will be closed.
They’re expected to reopen Monday at 5 a.m.
Crews will be doing pavement repairs and resurfacing.
Motorists should expect delays in the area and plan on having an alternate route.
You must log in to post a comment.