



OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) — Roads turned to rivers down the Jersey Shore after coastal flooding on Friday morning, and another round of rising water is on the way. Residents woke up this morning to flooding caused by the high tide that stalled traffic, closed several roads and in some cases, delayed school.

Crews will be out this weekend on parts of the shore repairing beaches. The offshore storm caused beach erosion, and people who live in Ocean City said the ocean came all the way up to the sand dunes on Friday morning.

“We live on an island so if you want to live by the beach, this is something you deal with,” Sarah Sobeck said. “It’s just one of the things you deal with when you get to live at the beach. You take the good with the bad.”

Friday morning flooding at the OCNJ airport.

The good, the bad and the ugly of beach life were on display Friday morning with crews repairing erosion following days of high winds and rough seas.

“You always get a little bit concerned, a little nervousness when you see a surge like this,” Jeff White, of Ocean City, said. “After Sandy and what happened then, you realize it can so it’s not just theoretical. It really can occur.”

An offshore storm was upgraded to subtropical storm Melissa on Friday. At high tide Friday morning, the storm brought floodwaters despite it not raining.

“Without any rain, it’s pretty impressive considering there’s no rain with it,” Mark Christiansen said. “This is the third of fourth day of this so I consider it a true Nor’easter.”

Chopper 3 was over Atlantic City on Friday morning as streets were also flooded. It was a similar situation in Ventnor City.

High tide was an hour ago, now there's coastal flooding across our area. Here's the scene in AC- rt-40 at West End Ave. Also, Dorset Ave Bridge in Ventnor is closed.

Ocean City homeowner Mary Callahan says the flood waters came up to her garage and that her neighbors were stuck in their homes Thursday night into Friday.

“It was practically up to their garage and it was, in fact, up to our garage. It was about, I would say, 15 feet higher than it is right now,” Callahan said.

Callahan has lived in town for 14 years and has dealt with rising waters at least 30 times.

“This happens on too frequent a basis.”

The floodwaters receded by Friday afternoon, but the National Weather Service says moderate flooding is possible again Friday night and Saturday morning. The NWS also says rough surf will likely continue.

The risk of rip currents was not enough to keep Shane Doner out of the water.

“If you know what you’re doing like I like to stay on my feet, if I lose my feet, then the next thing, you know, maybe you’re swept out,” Doner said.

The LBI International Kite Festival, which was scheduled for Friday night, has been canceled because of the flooding.