UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) — An incident during morning drop-off at a Delaware County school could cost a teacher her job. Anger over a parking lot fender bender quickly escalated.

Video of a teacher at Drexel Hill Middle School has now been seen and shared by thousands on social media.

“Get a life, you loser. You’re probably on welfare too,” the teacher can be heard saying in the video.

The video shows the moments after a small accident involving the teacher and a parent in the school’s parking lot.

“Because I’m young and I’m black and that’s the reason why you would say that,” the parent says.

“That’s right, because you are black,” the teacher responded.

The teacher then goes on to call the father the N-word.

The Upper Darby School District is responding, saying they intend to vigorously address the issue and the district “does not condone or tolerate inappropriate conduct or speech associated with hate, racism, discrimination or intolerance of any kind.”

“Go back to your welfare and your Section 8 housing,” the teacher says in the video.

The father posted the video, saying he has met with the district superintendent and says “they absolutely care about their community. #ZeroTolerance”

The teacher is on administrative leave while the incident is being investigated.