By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local TV, Sesame Street, Talkers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — “Sesame Street” is tackling some pretty grown-up issues in one of its latest episodes. A Muppet named Karli explains that she is in foster care because her mother has an addiction.

The story is part of the “Sesame Street in Communities Project.”

It aims to provide tips for children facing challenges.

In this episode, Karli explains how her mother attends meetings to work through her problems.

“Sesame Street” has also addressed the topics of homelessness and bullying in previous episodes.

