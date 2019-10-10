PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are reviewing surveillance cameras in the area of Drexel University after a female student reported being raped at an off-campus apartment. The assault happened on the 3200 block of Winter Street, just before 1 p.m. Wednesday.

The 22-year-old victim told police a man followed her to her apartment. When she confronted him, he said was he was looking for her roommate John.

When she told him he wasn’t home, the suspect allegedly put her in a headlock, forced her upstairs and raped her.

Philadelphia Police SVU Capt. Mark Burgmann says this appears to be an isolated incident.

“It’s not part of a pattern that we can see. There are no other assaults like this in the area, or really anywhere, at this point, in the city,” Burgmann said.

Police say the suspect identified himself as Thomas.

Police say the suspect is described as a 5-foot-5 black male, with no facial hair. He was wearing a black hoodie, black pants and black sneakers.

The suspect was last seen carrying a smartphone with a red case. He fled in an unknown direction and is still at large.

If you have any information about this incident, contact Philadelphia police at 215-685-3251 or Drexel University police at 215-895-2222.