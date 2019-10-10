  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMThe Doctors
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMEyewitness News at Noon
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Michael White, Philadelphia News, Sean Schellenger


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Jurors will hear opening statements Thursday in the trial of the man accused in a deadly stabbing in Rittenhouse Square. Michael White faces voluntary manslaughter charges.

Earlier this week, the judge agreed with a motion filed by District Attorney Larry Krasner to drop a third-degree murder charge.

White claims self-defense in the 2018 stabbing of Sean Schellenger.

White also faces charges of tampering with evidence and obstruction of justice.

Comments