PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Jurors will hear opening statements Thursday in the trial of the man accused in a deadly stabbing in Rittenhouse Square. Michael White faces voluntary manslaughter charges.
Earlier this week, the judge agreed with a motion filed by District Attorney Larry Krasner to drop a third-degree murder charge.
White claims self-defense in the 2018 stabbing of Sean Schellenger.
White also faces charges of tampering with evidence and obstruction of justice.
