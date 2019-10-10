PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 7-year-old boy is getting the star treatment at Drexel University Thursday. It’s draft day and Logan Williams is the newest recruit for the men’s soccer team.

It’s a special signing for a special little boy.

Logan is the team’s newest forward and he’s looking forward to scoring many goals.

Logan suffers from hereditary pancreatitis, and his physical challenges are a hindrance when it comes to playing sports.

The huge soccer fan does play on his town’s soccer team but this Drexel Dragon signing was made possible by Team Impact — a national nonprofit program that connects kids with chronic illnesses with college athletic teams in their area.

“It’s a chance to involve kids that maybe may not have had an opportunity to compete with a team themselves or whatever it may be, and give them that environment and that boost,” Drexel men’s soccer head coach Doug Hess said.

Logan will get the full team experience.

“He’s gonna be around for training, he’ll come to practices now and again,” Hess said.

He’s already got some advice for his fellow teammates.

“Score more goals,” Logan said.

“As Logan goes through his journey, to have bonds with a bunch of folks in his personal life, at home, friends at school and now a new bond with the team here at Drexel, it widens the net of support,” Logan’s father, Seth Williams, said.

Logan will be learning from a talented group of young players and they’ll be learning valuable life lessons from this little boy as well.

“It’s part of the process of becoming an adult and understanding that there’s more to life than just your own circumstances,” Hess said.

Since 2011, Team Impact has matched more than 1,900 kids with more than 600 colleges and universities throughout the country, reaching over 55,000 participating student-athletes.