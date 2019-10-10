Comments
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — A coastal storm is causing some flooding down the shore Thursday night. Chopper 3 was over the Black Horse Pike in Atlantic City.
You can see the parking lots of some motels looked more like lakes. Water was up to the doors of some buildings.
But the threat of flooding isn’t over yet.
Coastal flood alerts and warnings are in effect for the entire Jersey and Delaware shores, while there is a flood advisory for areas along the Delaware River. Those alerts run through all of Friday into early Saturday.
The worst of the flooding will be at high tide. Road closures are very likely down the shore.
CBS3 meteorologist Kate Bilo contributed to this report.
You must log in to post a comment.