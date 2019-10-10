  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J.


ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — A coastal storm is causing some flooding down the shore Thursday night. Chopper 3 was over the Black Horse Pike in Atlantic City.

You can see the parking lots of some motels looked more like lakes. Water was up to the doors of some buildings.

Credit: CBS3

But the threat of flooding isn’t over yet.

Credit: CBS3

Coastal flood alerts and warnings are in effect for the entire Jersey and Delaware shores, while there is a flood advisory for areas along the Delaware River. Those alerts run through all of Friday into early Saturday.

The worst of the flooding will be at high tide. Road closures are very likely down the shore.

CBS3 meteorologist Kate Bilo contributed to this report. 

