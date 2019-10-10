PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection agriculture specialists say they intercepted African cat skins, along with nearly 22 pounds of Giant African Land Snail shells. The cargo was making its way from Sierra Leone, Africa to Philadelphia on Aug. 29 when it was seized by agents at Dulles International Airport.
The shipment was displayed as “African drums and clothes,” but instead, the shipment was made up of three unfinished moldy ruminant skins, two unfinished ruminant head skins, and about 22 pounds of Giant African Land Snail shells.
CBP agriculture specialists worked with U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service inspectors and were able to identify the skins.
USFWS stated that the skins and shells were confiscated because they violated a number of import requirements.
The CBP ordered that the shipment be destroyed.
“Customs and Border Protection agriculture specialists protect our nation’s agriculture and economy from a variety of potential threats every day, from the innocuous hotel fruit and airport sandwiches, to the more serious unfinished animal pelts that may be a vector for economy-crippling animal diseases,” said Casey Durst, Director of Field Operations for CBP’s Baltimore Field Office.
