PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There was the Super Bowl Shuffle, then the Ickey Shuffle, and, more recently, the Cupid Shuffle. But nothing can compare to the cornerback shuffle the Eagles have had to go through the first five weeks of the season.

Craig James has been an Eagle for about 15 minutes. But he’s not alone.

“You got to build that bond so your room is strong and secondary group be strong,” he says.

Four of the Eagles cornerbacks are injured as Week 6 approaches and only four corners were healthy enough to play in Sunday’s game against the New York Jets.

Now, three cornerbacks on the team were not even on the roster two weeks ago — this includes James.

“You guys go around saying what’s your favorite color?” CBS3’s Dan Koob asked.

“No, name where you’re from just to get the gist of who you’re dealing with,” James laughed.

“We all practice like we’re starters. When we out there competing, you’re doing it as if you’re a starter. That’s what we preach to everyone,” Rasul Douglas said.

The possible return of Sidney Jones from his long-standing hamstring injury looms for a group in need of help.

“Through your rehab and conditioning you have to push yourself and bust through. You might be a little sore but feel good. That’s what I mean with through the glass and you’re on the other side of it,” head coach Doug Pederson said.

James is new, but he says he’s worried about playing for his job in every game and practice because, basically, everyone else is too.