PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a Drexel University student was raped at an off-campus apartment in the Powelton section of Philadelphia on Wednesday afternoon. Students say they received a text message alert in the middle of the day, making them aware of a rape that happened in broad daylight.

With an alleged rapist on the streets, students are hoping an arrest is made swiftly.

“Everyone’s just asking ‘did you hear about it? Can you believe that happened? It’s broad daylight! How can this happen?'” Drexel senior Allie Jameniak said.

The campus is on edge after one of its own was raped just before 1 p.m. Wednesday. According to police, a female Drexel student was raped on the 3200 block of Winter Street in West Philadelphia.

Jameniak says the area where the rape happened is known as one of the safer areas surrounding the campus.

“I usually take this street to walk to and from classes to my apartment and I feel really nervous. I try to walk with friends but that’s not always possible, unfortunately,” she said.

Police say the suspect is described as a 5-foot-5 black male, with no facial hair. He was wearing a black hoodie, black pants and black sneakers.

The suspect was last seen carrying a smartphone with a red case. He fled in an unknown direction and is still at large.

Drexel sophomore Louis Taxman says it seems like the campus continues to get more dangerous.

“This stuff just keeps repeatedly happening over and over again. It doesn’t seem like anything’s really changing,” Taxman said. “Last year when I was here there were a bunch of robberies or like stabbings or things like that.”

As police continue to search for the alleged rapist, students say they will remain vigilant.

“Just watch out, be careful, always stay with a group of friends,” Taxman said.

Police are remind residents to look their doors and vehicles, and when possible, to walk in pairs or groups.

If you have any information about this incident, contact Philadelphia police at 215-685-3251 or Drexel University police at 215-895-2222.