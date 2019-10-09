Comments
SUSSEX COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey State Police came to the rescue of a stranded hiker and his dog, who were stuck in a ravine in Sussex County. The rescue was captured on body cam video.
The man called 911 to report that he had become trapped on a steep incline with his dog during a hike.
To keep from falling, he held onto a tree.
The troopers were able to hoist the man and his dog to safety after finding them.
Neither the man nor his dog were injured during the ordeal.
