OAKLYN, N.J. (CBS) — A youth soccer coach in Gloucester County is behind bars on child pornography charges. Prosecutors say 24-year-old Christopher Ferrari, of Oaklyn, asked underage boys he met through the South Jersey Elite Baron’s Soccer Youth Program to send him explicit photos of themselves via social media.
Authorities say Ferrari also sent the young boys inappropriate images of himself.
The Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office says Ferrari surrendered on Tuesday and is being held at the Salem County Correctional Facility pending a court appearance Wednesday.
Ferrari has been charged with manufacturing child pornography and endangering the welfare of a child.
The youth soccer program is cooperating in the investigation
If anyone believes their child may be a victim or are concerned about contact Ferrari had with children, contact the prosecutor’s office at 856-384-5608.
