PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are searching for two teens accused of punching another teen in the face after he allegedly refused to give them his cellphone. The incident happened around 6 p.m. last Wednesday at the Emanuel Recreation Center in East Mount Airy.
One suspect is seen on camera placing something on the back of the victim and allegedly demanding his cellphone, police say. The victim refused and the suspects walked away laughing.
As the victim was walking away, police say the two teens approached the victim again and demanded his cellphone. The victim allegedly refused and that’s when police say he was punched in the face.
The two teens ran away empty-handed.
Investigators believe the suspects may go by the nicknames “Gliz” and “Frankie.”
If you have any information on this incident, call police.
