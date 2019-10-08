  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMNCIS
    9:00 PMFBI
    10:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    11:00 PMEyewitness News at 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Owning a dog could add years to your life, according to a new study by the University of Toronto. Researchers studied data on four million people from six countries and found that dog owners had a 24% lower risk of dying early.

For those who already had a heart attack, owning a dog lowered the risk of dying by 31%.

A major factor could be that pet owners do more walking.

Studies also show petting dogs reduces blood pressure, anxiety and depression.

Comments