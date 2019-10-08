TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey Transit is preparing for a future with self-driving cars. Officials unveiled a glimpse of a self-driving shuttle they hope to start testing as soon as part of a federal pilot program.
The shuttles carry about 15 people, travel up to 15 mph and are 100% electronic.
New Jersey Transit President and CEO Kevin Corbett says these autonomous vehicles “have the potential to add significant value to our service.”
“Our customers are clearly looking for ‘first mile, last mile’ options, and that’s what this pilot program is all about exploring options for our customers, staying ahead of the curve, and studying the benefits and challenges of this rapidly-advancing technology in real-world scenarios,” Corbett said in a statement.
Officials believe they could serve senior citizens and people with disabilities.
