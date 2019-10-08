Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are searching for a gunman after a man was critically injured. The shooting happened just before 2 a.m. Tuesday on the 1600 block of West Hunting Park Avenue in Nicetown.
Police say a 23-year-old man was shot multiple times in a parking lot.
More than a dozen shell casings from two different weapons were found at the scene.
There’s no word yet on the motive for the shooting.
