By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are searching for a gunman after a man was critically injured. The shooting happened just before 2 a.m. Tuesday on the 1600 block of West Hunting Park Avenue in Nicetown.

Police say a 23-year-old man was shot multiple times in a parking lot.

More than a dozen shell casings from two different weapons were found at the scene.

There’s no word yet on the motive for the shooting.

