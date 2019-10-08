  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
MIDDLETOWN, Del. (CBS) — Delaware State Police plan to resume their search Tuesday for a 6-year-old boy still missing after a tragic crash. Ethan Lindsey was in an SUV that plunged into the Chesapeake and Delaware Canal in Middletown on Sunday.

(credit: CBS3)

The crash killed his two older brothers and a cousin.

The only survivor was a 16-year-old girl who was the girlfriend of the driver, 18-year-old Willis Lindsey.

She told police Willis helped her to shore, then went back into the water to try and save his family, but he never resurfaced.

“I wouldn’t have expected him to do anything different. Knowing him, I couldn’t see him doing nothing different. He did what he was supposed to do as a big brother,” Willis’ father, Willis Lindsey Sr., said.

The bodies of Willis, his 16-year-old brother, Kyree, and their 12-year-old cousin, Eric, have been recovered.

