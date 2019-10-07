By Alyssa Adams
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We’ve seen everything from birthday celebrations to fights during Philadelphia Eagles’ tailgates but here’s something different — an Eagles tailgate wedding! The Eagles shared a photo on social media of a bride and groom who tied the knot during a tailgate on Sunday afternoon.

“Together forever in #Eagles tailgate matrimony. Congrats to Chuck and Katie,” the Eagles tweeted.

The wedding tailgate was held at the Philadelphia Sports Complex prior to the Eagles-Jets game.

