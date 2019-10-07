By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A tractor-trailer crash on I-95 is snarling traffic in South Philadelphia, Monday morning. The crash happened around 4:42 a.m. on I-95 northbound, approaching the Walt Whitman Bridge.

There are reports the tractor-trailer spilled several gallons of fuel. There are also concerns that the cargo on the tractor-trailer may go overboard and fall onto Oregon Avenue.

Officials have closed two lanes while they work to clear the scene.

No injuries have been reported.

