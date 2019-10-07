Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — One person is dead and another is injured following a double-shooting that prompted an elementary school to be locked down in the city’s Germantown section. The double shooting happened just after 12:30 p.m. on the 6200 block of Magnolia Street on Monday.
Officials say one man was shot twice in the head and once in the abdomen. He was transported to an area hospital and placed in critical but stable condition.
Another man was shot once in the head and pronounced dead at the scene.
The Roosevelt School, on the 400 block of Washington Lane, was placed on lockdown at 12:44 p.m.
An investigation is ongoing.
