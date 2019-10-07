PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Can’t get enough of everyone’s favorite mascot? Well you’re in luck.
Gritty unveiled his new command center at the Wells Fargo Center on Monday.
When it comes to all these mini-Gritties, I am NOT the father! pic.twitter.com/h0dwEyvSdu
— Gritty (@GrittyNHL) October 7, 2019
The big orange fur ball cut a hot dog rope — not a ribbon — to welcome his first visitors.
Wells Fargo Center officials say the new Gritty C.O.M.M.A.N.D. Center is fun for fans of all ages.
“It’s a chance to come in and show your Flyers fandom. You can get the facepaint, you can get your hair orange, you can get the full Gritty outfit and experience, but we think that both kids and adults alike are gonna have a lot of fun in here,” said Mike Shane, Chief Business Officer of the Wells Fargo Center.
The center will officially open to the public Wednesday.
It will open for every Flyers’ home game — 90 minutes prior to puck drop through the start of the third period.
