PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are searching for the suspect wanted in a robbery at an elementary school in North Philadelphia. Police say a man entered the General George Meade School on the 1600 block of North 18th Street through a basement window on Sept. 20 around 6:25 a.m.
The suspect took desktop and laptop computers, and a fax machine from the main office and three other classrooms while inside the building.
He is described as an African American man, wearing all black clothing.
If you have any information regarding this crime, contact police at 215-686-3093.
