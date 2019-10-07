Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Amazing Race host Phil Keoghan is getting ready for another adventure! CBS has ordered 10-episodes of “Tough as Nails,” a competition show that shines the spotlight on real people in their physically demanding everyday jobs.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Amazing Race host Phil Keoghan is getting ready for another adventure! CBS has ordered 10-episodes of “Tough as Nails,” a competition show that shines the spotlight on real people in their physically demanding everyday jobs.
Competitors will be tested in strength, endurance, agility, and mental toughness. One by one, they will be eliminated until the “Tough As Nails” winner is named.
The series aims to redefine what it means to be tough—proving toughness comes in all shapes and sizes.
Keoghan and producers are launching a nationwide casting tour in November.
If you think you have what it takes, click here for more information.
You must log in to post a comment.