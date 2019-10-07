  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
ALBANY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — State police have released details on the death of an 8-year-old boy and his 4-year-old sister in Pennsylvania. Police said in a search warrant application that the mother of Conner and Brinley Snyder reported finding her children Sept. 23 in the basement of their Berks County home.

Police say the siblings were found hanging in the basement.

Medical personnel revived the children, but they died three days later. An autopsy last week was inconclusive. The coroner has said forensic testing is needed before he can rule on the cause and manner of death.

Police are continuing to investigate. No arrests have been made.

