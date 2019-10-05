  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:30 AMBest Friends Furever with Kel Mitchell
    12:00 PMPaid Program
    12:30 PMPaid Program
    1:00 PMPaid Program
    1:30 PMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Marijuana, Pennsylvania News

Franklin Township, Pa. (CBS) — A Beaver County marijuana growing operation was found in a very strange place — a swimming pool. Police raided a house in Franklin Township and found a huge crop of plants growing inside what used to be a swimming pool.

Officers then destroyed the marijuana by burning it.

It wasn’t the first time officers seized marijuana, but it was the first time they found it in a former swimming pool.

They said it would have had a street value of $100,000.

(©Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2019 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company contributed to this report.)

Comments