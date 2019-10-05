Comments
Franklin Township, Pa. (CBS) — A Beaver County marijuana growing operation was found in a very strange place — a swimming pool. Police raided a house in Franklin Township and found a huge crop of plants growing inside what used to be a swimming pool.
Officers then destroyed the marijuana by burning it.
It wasn’t the first time officers seized marijuana, but it was the first time they found it in a former swimming pool.
They said it would have had a street value of $100,000.
