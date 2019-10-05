MEDIA, Pa. (CBS) — A Philadelphia man has been arrested after prosecutors say he gunned down a man during an robbery inside the victim’s home two years ago. Prosecutors announced the arrest of 27-year-old Dorion Young-Jenkins, of West Philadelphia, on Saturday.
Prosecutors say Young-Jenkins and two other men went to rob the victim at his home on South 4th Street in Colwyn on Oct. 16, 2017.
One of the three men knocked on the victim’s door and the victim allowed him inside. The man then stepped out and re-entered the home with Young-Jenkins while the third man stayed in the getaway car, officials say.
Young-Jenkins immediately raised his weapon and shot and killed the victim upon entering, prosecutors say. He and the two other men fled the scene.
The Delaware County District Attorney’s Office says Young-Jenkins was observed on camera fumbling with something in his waistband area.
Young-Jenkins has been charged with first-degree murder, robbery and conspiracy, among other related charges.
Prosecutors say the investigation remains active and ongoing.
