By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, New Jersey news


BERKELEY TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Police are searching for a man accused of beating an elderly woman at a South Jersey golf course. The incident happened during the morning hours last week at the Robert J. Miller Airpark in Berkeley Township.

Police say 51-year-old David Steen, of Marlton, struck an 87-year-old woman in her head with a golf club during a robbery. He then took personal items from her and fled the area.

The victim suffered moderate head injuries was able to provide a detailed description of the suspect to a New Jersey State Police sketch artist.

 

According to police, the attack was random, but investigators were able to identify the suspect because of the sketch.

(Credit: Berkeley Township Police Department/CBS3)

Investigators say Steen used to frequent the golf course along with his small dog.

Anyone with information about Steen’s whereabouts is being urged to contact police at 732-341-1132.

