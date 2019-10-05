BERKELEY TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Police are searching for a man accused of beating an elderly woman at a South Jersey golf course. The incident happened during the morning hours last week at the Robert J. Miller Airpark in Berkeley Township.
Police say 51-year-old David Steen, of Marlton, struck an 87-year-old woman in her head with a golf club during a robbery. He then took personal items from her and fled the area.
The victim suffered moderate head injuries was able to provide a detailed description of the suspect to a New Jersey State Police sketch artist.
According to police, the attack was random, but investigators were able to identify the suspect because of the sketch.
Investigators say Steen used to frequent the golf course along with his small dog.
Anyone with information about Steen’s whereabouts is being urged to contact police at 732-341-1132.
