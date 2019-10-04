LAKEWOOD, N.J. (CBS) – Lakewood Police are looking for a group of boys accused of abusing a kitten. Doctors say the kitten suffered a broken rib and irritation to his anus.
Police say two good Samaritans discovered the injured kitten while walking down Laurel Avenue last week. Sara Cameron told police she saw the group of boys gathered around the animal and feared they were harming it so she ran towards them. The boys then scattered.
Cameron agreed to take care of the kitten while the other person said they would contact police. However, police say they have not received any report regarding the incident.
Cameron named the kitten “Mickey” and contacted local rescue group Calling All Cats for assistance. The animal was taken to the Barnegat Animal Clinic where he underwent an examination. Doctors say the animal is expected to make a full recovery.
The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information on the incident or the identity of the second Samaritan is urged to contact the Lakewood Police Department at 732-363-0200.
