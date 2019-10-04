Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are on the hunt for a man accused of exposing himself outside a woman’s home and then breaking into her apartment in East Germantown. It happened Monday on the 1300 block of East Johnson Street.
Police say the woman saw the man exposing himself outside of her window.
As she called 911, she heard a loud bang. She saw that her living room window and screen were open.
Police say the surveillance video shows the man climbing out of the house.
