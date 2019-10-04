WATCH LIVE:Cumberland County Prosecutor Holds Briefing On Search For Missing 5-Year-Old Dulce Maria Alavez
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are on the hunt for a man accused of exposing himself outside a woman’s home and then breaking into her apartment in East Germantown. It happened Monday on the 1300 block of East Johnson Street.

Police say the woman saw the man exposing himself outside of her window.

As she called 911, she heard a loud bang. She saw that her living room window and screen were open.

Police say the surveillance video shows the man climbing out of the house.

