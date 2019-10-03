



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A very instagrammable pop-up is coming to King of Prussia. The “Happy Place” pop-up exhibit opens at the King of Prussia Mall this weekend.

The whimsical spot will feature lots of rooms perfect for the ultimate selfie.

“Happy Place is an immersive pop-up experience with over 12 rooms where every single room is something that represents happiness. And what’s so great about that is happiness means something different to everyone. So whether it’s cookies, flowers, a giant gumball machine you get to slide through or this giant rainbow you get to jump in – the pot of happiness, it’s just fun,” Happy Place Founder Jared Paul said.

Paul is a father of three who loves to do positive things with his children. He says he came up with the idea because of all the negative we see in the world.

“Unfortunately, we are living in a world where we are faced with a lot of bad news. So, I wanted to do something that was right for me and my family, something we would enjoy. What better than to do something based around happiness,” Paul said.

The pop-up has raised more than $100,000 for charity so far – but sure to stop by the Backyard Lemonade stand at the end of your trip.

The money from the lemonade stand will help charities in the Philadelphia area while the pop-up is here.

🚨5 MORE DAYS🚨 until we open our doors in PHILLY!!!! 😆🙌 We can’t WAIT to spread the HAPPY in this amazing city. Tickets for HAPPY PLACE PHILLY are on sale now! Link in bio. ☺️ #WeAreHappyPlace

📷: amberallurecupcakes pic.twitter.com/xgVqnp6mjG — wearehappyplace (@wearehappyplace) September 30, 2019

The exhibit opens on Saturday, Oct. 5 and will be at the King of Prussia Mall through January.

It’s open six days a week and tickets cost $20 for kids and $30 for adults — family packs are available.

Watch the video above for Pat Gallen’s full interview with “Happy Place” founder Jared Paul.