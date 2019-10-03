Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson made a Philadelphia woman’s 100th birthday extra special. The actor and wrestler sent Marie Grover a special birthday video.
“I hear you’re a very big fan of mine, which I’m so honored, by the way, that you’re a fan. I believe that you’re in Philadelphia, I love Philadelphia, I’m sending you so much love and a huge congratulations on 100 years,” Johnson said in the video.
Happy 100th birthday to Grandmom Grover, I cannot begin to thank @TheRock enough for making this happen. pic.twitter.com/qZ9iOcsiJI
— Jamie Klingler (@jamieklingler) October 2, 2019
Grover is a huge fan of “The Rock.”
Johnson said the sweet encounter reminded him of his own grandmother.
You must log in to post a comment.