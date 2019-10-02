Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An elementary school in the Torresdale section of Philadelphia was evacuated on Wednesday morning after an electrical fire in the boiler room. Students at Thomas Holme Elementary School are being sent home for the day.
The students are being relocated to Pollock School at 2850 Welsh Rd. where they will be picked up.
The fire happened around 10 a.m. at the school on the 9100 block of Academy Avenue.
No injuries were reported.
Fire crews and PECO are on the scene.
