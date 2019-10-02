Comments
SWEDESBORO, N.J. (CBS) — The suspect wanted in two smash-and-grab robberies at stores in Swedesboro is in police custody. The Woolwich Township Police Department says a 16-year-old who was wearing the same clothes from the robberies was captured on Wednesday.
Surveillance video shows the teen smash the front glass door of a Heritage’s Dairy Store with a large rock, enter the store and steal various tobacco products.
Police note moments after this robbery, the suspect entered Pat’s Pizzeria on the 1400 block of Kings Highway in Swedesboro, utilizing the same smash and grab method.
The suspect’s name has not been released.
