



PHILADELPHIA (CBS 3)- The Eagles 34-27 win in Week 4 over the Green Bay Packers got them back to .500 on the season and quelled some of the fears of the fan base that it might be a lost season for the franchise.

Injuries have been a big part of the story for the team both offensively and defensively so far this season, and on Thursday night, Doug Pederson went back to basics and pounded the Packers with a running game that had yet to previously show up. Running backs Jordan Howard and Miles Sanders combined for 157 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. The backs were impressive, but as NFL on CBS analyst Rich Gannon says, the offensive line was and is the key for this team.

“It starts up front. With Jason Peters at left tackle, Lane Johnson on the right side, Jason Kelce as an athletic center in the middle and then Brooks who is a big guy inside. This is a big offensive line,” said Gannon.

Through the first three games of the year, the Eagles hadn’t been particularly effective running the ball, clocking 299 yards on only 3.6 yards per carry. Granted, part of that was due to the fact that the team has been behind by 10-plus points in every game this season and have needed to pass more to catch up. But, it wasn’t the usual dominant performance that some were expecting from the offensive line. Now, it seems that line has gotten going just in time to face a banged up New York Jets team that could still be missing linebacker C.J. Mosley due to a groin injury.

However, even without Mosley, the Jets run defense has been solid, ranking 11th in defensive DVOA against the rush this season according to Football Outsiders. The unit is likely to see the return of top draft pick Quinnen Williams, which should make for an interesting battle in the trenches.

The Eagles won’t necessarily have to rely strictly on the run this week however, as both Dallas Goeddert and Alshon Jeffery returned to the lineup against the Packers and will have had more time to rehab from their calf injuries this week. Both players made impacts against Green Bay, with each catching a touchdown and Goeddert proving to be a boon to the running game with his blocking ability. Still, there is one element that Gannon sees missing from the offense, and it’s one that could continue to be missed this week.

“The one thing that is missing over the last couple of weeks has been the deep ball, and that is something that is a staple of this offense,” said Gannon.

That deep threat was supposed to be provided by wide receiver DeSean Jackson, who has missed the last two weeks with an abdominal injury and seems questionable to return for this game. Wentz proved himself to be fine with quick, underneath passes against the Packers, and combined with a good running game, the offense should pose a threat to the Jets defense.

The main questions about the Eagles have come on the defensive side of the ball, where the secondary has been beleaguered by injuries and the pass rush hasn’t gotten home enough. Luckily for the Birds, the Jets are unlikely to see the return of quarterback Sam Darnold this week, which means the team will face third-string quarterback Luke Falk under center. The Jets offense has struggled without Darnold, and outside of Le’Veon Bell, hasn’t been able to find many playmakers. That’s part of the reason why oddsmakers have the Eagles as 13.5 point favorites at home. With a brutal schedule looming, the Week 5 matchup looks like an opportunity for Pederson’s team to continue to work on the running game and pass rush in the comfort of their home field.

The Eagles host the Jets on Sunday, October 6th with kickoff slated for 1 p.m. Eastern Time on CBS.