



PYLMOUTH TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — A Philadelphia man who worked as a fast-food manager is on the run Wednesday after being accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting two teenage employees in Montgomery County. Darnell Penn recently skipped a court date and is now on the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office’s most wanted list.

Police say Penn worked at a Five Guys restaurant in Plymouth Township, where a sign outside reads “serves heaven on a bun.” But police say Penn created a hellish work environment for certain employees.

“He used his position of authority over teenage girls to get them to do things with him,” Plymouth Township Police Detective Sgt. Tom Longo said.

Police say the 38-year-old forced a teenage girl who worked for him to expose herself inside the restaurant’s bathroom. He’s also accused of sexually assaulting another teen employee in his car in the parking lot.

“He asked her to go to his car under the guise of getting a new uniform and when he went out there he took advantage of her sexually,” Longo said.

Court documents show that after getting out of his car, Penn made a threat to the employee, saying, “This stays between us or your job is done here.”

Penn faces rape and kidnapping charges, as well as skipping a recent court date. He’s also accused of sexually assaulting a girl in a McDonald’s in Devon, Chester County.

If you know where Penn is, you are urged to call 911.

“We would like to see him off the street because he does have a pattern of this abuse and it’s going to continue if he remains at large. He’s going to find other victims,” Longo said.

Penn was arrested on some of those charges but was released on a $100,000 bond.

When he didn’t show up to a recent court date, the bail bondsman had to pay the court that cash. Now, the bondsman and police are trying to find Penn.