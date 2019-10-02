Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — After a violent night in Philadelphia left one man dead, two men were injured in a broad-daylight double shooting in the Germantown section of on Wednesday morning. The shooting happened on the 500 block of East Queen Lane, around 10:15 a.m.
Police say a 25-year-old man is in stable condition at Albert Einstein Medical Center after he was shot in the left leg.
A 30-year-old man suffered a graze wound to the right leg in the shooting. He was also taken to Albert Einstein Medical Center and is in stable condition.
No arrests have yet to be made.
