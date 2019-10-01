  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Franklin Township, Local, Local TV


CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – A fire police officer was struck by a vehicle as crews responded to a house fire in Chester County, Tuesday morning. Flames broke out at the property on Old School House Road in Franklin Township, around 5:30 a.m.

Pedestrian Hit By Emergency Vehicle Near Scene Of House Fire In Chester County

Crews say there were issues getting water to the scene.

The house was vacant and there were no injuries in the fire but fire officials say a fire officer was struck by a vehicle while directing traffic near the scene.

The fire officer suffered minor injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

