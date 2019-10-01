Comments
CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – A fire police officer was struck by a vehicle as crews responded to a house fire in Chester County, Tuesday morning. Flames broke out at the property on Old School House Road in Franklin Township, around 5:30 a.m.
Crews say there were issues getting water to the scene.
The house was vacant and there were no injuries in the fire but fire officials say a fire officer was struck by a vehicle while directing traffic near the scene.
The fire officer suffered minor injuries.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
