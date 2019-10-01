Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Looking for a sweet excuse to eat cookies this holiday season? The GlamourGals Foundation, which helps combat senior isolation, is kicking off its #Dough4Good campaign on Oct. 1 in honor of National Homemade Cookies Day and International Day for Older Persons.
The #Dough4Good campaign aims to raise awareness and funds through charitable cookie parties.
The funds raised help support the GlamourGals’ teen leadership program and allows students to provide seniors living at local centers with free makeovers.
