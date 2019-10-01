  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:GlamourGals, Local, Local TV


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Looking for a sweet excuse to eat cookies this holiday season? The GlamourGals Foundation, which helps combat senior isolation, is kicking off its #Dough4Good campaign on Oct. 1 in honor of ​National Homemade Cookies Day​ and International Day for Older Persons​.

The #Dough4Good campaign aims to raise awareness and funds through charitable cookie parties.

The funds raised help support the GlamourGals’ teen leadership program and allows students to provide seniors living at local centers with free makeovers.

To learn more about the campaign and how you can help, click here.

